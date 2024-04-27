The official NFL Draft party in Windsor is set to kickoff at noon Saturday on the front lawn of city hall.

The forecast is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.



Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says as long as it's safe, the event will go ahead rain or shine.



"People ask me all the time. I've been in the entertainment business my whole life and people say 'what happens if it rains?' and I turn to them and say 'what happens if it doesn't?' So you know, these are things out of your control, so you do the best you can, but as of now, everything is full steam ahead."



The day will include the NFL Canada Fan Experience, NFL Draft Viewing, NFL Fan Competitions, NFL Player Appearances, and Football Skills and Coaching Clinic.



Agostino says they're expecting a good turn out of people.



"We're really excited to have all the kids and families down at city hall and then we're super excited to have everybody down on Ouellette Avenue between Park and University for our concert [Saturday] night. It's going to be rockin'."



In the evening, the Downtown Windsor BIA will host an all-ages block party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Ouellette Avenue between Park Street and University Avenue will be shut down to traffic for a full slate of on-street live entertainment including live performances by Jody Raffoul Band, Huttch, Royce Da 5'9, Nasaan, and Daniel Hex.



Agostino says pre-registration numbers for the evening event are close to 2,000 people.



"You don't need to register to be there. You can just come anytime you want starting at 6 p.m. It's first come first serve, so I'd say arrive early, but we kind of wanted to get a judge on how many people exactly we were expecting just for security reasons."

