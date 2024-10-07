LaSalle police have charged two people after a vehicle stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer who was conducting radar traffic enforcement on Front Road spotted a vehicle speeding and pulled it over.

Police say the investigating officer made some observations during the stop that led to a search of the vehicle.

As a result of the search, police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, and over $700 in Canadian currency.

A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both of Windsor, were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.