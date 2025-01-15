After a calendar misprint caused confusion about trash collection over the holiday's in Essex , town administration say they have implemented measures so it does not happen again.

The town’s 2024 Collection Calendar mistakenly indicated that the first post-Christmas pickup would occur on Friday, Dec. 27.

However, garbage trucks instead rolled through town on Boxing Day angering affected residents.

The town arranged for GFL trucks to return to the same area a few days later.

At council on Monday Jan. 13, 2025, town CAO Doug Sweet confirmed that returning trucks did not cost the town.

"The annual waste collection calendar is developed by the [Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority] for all local municipalities. It includes information such as garbage and yard waste pick up dates, recycling schedules and town promotions. The town pays for printing and distribution of the calendar. Each municipality is responsible for verifying the accuracy of the information related to their area. Information is provided by the garbage and recycling contractors."

He says the town has taken a number of steps to prevent this from happening again.

"Pick up adjustments will list specific dates, rather than number of dates after the holiday to minimize errors. Example, instead of saying two days after Christmas, it will actually say Dec. 27."

Sweet says there will also be improved communication.

"[Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority] will ensure that updated contact information for all municipalities is provided annually, avoiding delays or miscommunication caused by staff turnover. Previously, town administration already initiated a thorough review of the 2025 calendar during the fall of 2024, to confirm accuracy with each the external contractors and receiving sign offs."

The Municipality of Lakeshore was also affected by the same issue over the holiday's, and were able to get contractors to also come back and do another pick up.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum