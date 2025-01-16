Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares is set to miss some time.

The club announced Thursday the veteran centre has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body issue.

Tavares went down awkwardly during a drill at practice Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points across 44 games this season.

The club is no stranger to key injuries up front in 2024-25. Leafs captain Auston Matthews sat out a combined 15 games earlier in the schedule with an upper-body injury.

Toronto recalled forward Fraser Minten from the American Hockey League in a corresponding move Thursday. The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists in 15 career NHL games.