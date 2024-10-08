TORONTO - Ticketmaster is enforcing new rules around how fans transfer Taylor Swift tickets amid a surge in reported scams.

The ticket sales giant recently updated its website to say ticket transfers for Swift's concerts can only start 72 hours before the event.

Previously, Swifties could transfer tickets between Ticketmaster accounts at any time.



Representatives for Ticketmaster confirmed the rule but did not respond to questions about the reason for the change.



It comes after a spike in reported hacks to Ticketmaster accounts that have affected Swift's Canadian fans, as well as ticket holders for other events operated by the company.



Some customers posted on social media that concert tickets they purchased months ago were suddenly transferred from their Ticketmaster accounts without their authorization.

