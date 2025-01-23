Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Saquon Barkley are finalists for The Associated Press 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Josh Allen and Jared Goff also are MVP finalists while Joe Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

Ja'Marr Chase and Derrick Henry are the other finalists for the Offensive Player award.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.