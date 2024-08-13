After a close vote the new fire station in Amherstburg will move forward.

Council was met with a report on Monday evening to award tender for the South Fire Station to Niacon Limited.

This includes an agreement for nearly $9.9-million for the project, with the final project cost sitting at $11.3-million.

The station will be built at the Libro Centre and will combine Station #1, which is on Sandwich Street next to Town Hall, and Station #3, leaving Station #2 untouched for the time being.

Council voted in favour of the report 4-3, with mayor Michael Prue as the deciding vote for the project.

Concerns around the council table included the cost of the project, the elimination of an entire station and how that would affect response times, and the concern of the amount of people using the Libro Centre daily.

The original price to fix all three stations as needed would've cost the Town nearly $20-million as there are significant repairs required.

Councillor Diane Pouget was opposed and says she has concerns.

"I firmly believe the response time will be reduced given the fact the new fire hall is further away from the nursing home, retirement homes, high-rises, and the Boblo development."

Councillor Peter Courtney voted against and says is worried about response times.

"I've been opposed to the two station model in most aspects only because of response times. I'm all about firefighter safety, and then with flip-flopping of health and safety measures being manipulated so that we can get better response times really set the warning bells to me that two station model might not be the best mode of transportation for building costs."

Meanwhile councillor Linden Crain voted in favour and says this has to be moved forward.

"The state our stations are in right now was quite saddening. The fact that it's gotten to this point and that past investments did not take place - we have to get this done. The costs are only going to go up if we decide to delay."

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb was also for the motion and says it's a lot of money but it needs to be done.

"As a community for the last 25 years we've let these buildings rot, and we haven't invested in them. So it's come down to this group has to make a decision, and I am not kicking this down the road for the next term of council, or the next generation of Amherstburg. This has to be done."

Construction is expected to begin as soon as possible, with an estimated completion date of August 31, 2025.

The new station will feature amenities like four bay door, spaces for both male and female firefighters to shower and decontaminate, offices, among many other features.

Councillors opposed to the motion includes Diane Pouget, Molly Allaire, and Peter Courtney. Those in favour include councillors Don McArthur, Linden Crain, deputy mayor Chris Gibb, and lastly mayor Michael Prue.