A teen is in big trouble after Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle in Leamington travelling 101 km/h over the speed limit.

According to West Region OPP, officers observed a vehicle this morning travelling at a speed of 161 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the 400 block of Mersea Road 7 in Leamington.

As a result, a 17-year-old from Leamington has been charged with perform stunt-excessive speed.

The teen's license has also been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.