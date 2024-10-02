One person has been arrested and charged in connection with a near $1 million fraud case in Windsor.

Windsor police say between February 2019 and September 2023, a 35-year-old woman allegedly wrote a number of forged checks and conducted a series of unauthorized transfers and bill payments.

It allegedly happened at a business where the suspect worked.

The fraudulent transactions totaled $995,610.

On Oct. 1, following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 1800 block of Olive Road.

The suspect has been charged with fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.