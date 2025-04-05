The Liberal candidate for Windsor West launched his campaign on Friday, with a call to defend local jobs from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Richard Pollock is an experienced Crown prosecutor, civil litigator and spent summers working at the GM Transmission Plant on Kildare Road.

When asked why he wanted to run, Pollock said tariffs are the most important issue he's ever seen.

"I'm inspired by the moment, I'm inspired by the call for action, I'm inspired by Mark Carney, and I'm inspired by what's happening across the river that's threatening our communities," Pollock said.

If elected, he says his priority would to advocate for Windsor West in Ottawa.

"People are concerned for their jobs, they're concerned for their security, and they're concerned about our national sovereignty," Pollock said. "Those are the big issues. This is a one issue ballot, and that's how people are going to cast their votes in this election. Protecting Canada, supporting our neighbours, and fighting against Donald Trump."

Pollock says we need a strong sovereign country that is economically secure.

"I've never felt an energy that I felt two Sundays ago when the prime minister announced the election," he said. "It's a call for all Canadians, all Canadians to vote. So I hope for all Canadians this will be the highest voter turnout we've ever seen, because that's the only way in a democracy, to send a message across the river to one man, Donald Trump."

Pollock's campaign office is located at the corner of McDougall and Tecumseh Road East.

Voters head to the polls on April 28.