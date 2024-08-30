The member of parliament for Windsor West, a member of the federal New Democrats, says the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals can be broken at anytime.

But Brian Masse is stressing that they still have work to do on a number of key issues, so he's not paying too much attention to calls from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to force a fall election.



On Thursday, Poilievre wrote a letter NDP leader Jagmeet Singh saying the NDP doesn't have a mandate from voters to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power for another year.



He's urging Singh to vote non-confidence in the government when the House of Commons resumes in September.



The NDP entered the supply and confidence deal with the Liberals back in 2022, agreeing to keep the minority government in power until 2025 in exchange for movement on key priorities.



Singh has highlighted social programs like the federal dental care, pharmacare and school lunch programs among the things they've been able to achieve because of the deal.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Masse says he believes the Conservatives are worried people in the country are learning more about Poilievre's history in previous governments.



He says to break the agreement now would jeopardize too much.



"We would lose pharmacare, because that's not done yet, and also we wouldn't be able to negotiate with the provinces to lower other medications for everybody. Dental is not finished we still have that to finish as it's still being phased in for the rest of Canadians as 2025 comes around. And then here it means we would throw away Ojibway National Urban Park and some of the auto investment," he said.



Masse says they're going to be rational and measured when talking about any change or election coming forth.



Looking ahead to the return of parliament, he says he's looking forward to trying to work with anyone from any party to get results for people.



"I'm not a big fan of Trudeau either, I'm not a fan at all, but I don't get up every day to go hate somebody across the aisle of another political party. My job is to get up and try to get results for everybody, so this just shows the character of Pierre Poilievre himself. Because he has only been an elected official and worked for a former MP, he's never had a private sector job or a not-for-profit sector job."



Masse says the dental program is the first program added nationally in 50 years, and now they're working to finish pharmacare as well.



"These are modernization things that we support that corporations, big business and some shareholders don't like. If we're going to have an election it has to be for a real reason and then people will hold us accountable for that. So until that time we're going to make parliament to work as best as it can and try to get real results that make us more competitive and reduce costs for people," he said.



Members of Parliament return to the House of Commons on September 16.

- with files from AM800's The Shift