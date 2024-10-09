A heads up to Detroit Red Wings fans that the home opener game time at Little Caesars Arena has been changed.

The Red Wings announced Tuesday that the game against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, October 10, has been changed from a 7 p.m. start time to an 8 p.m. start time.

The NHL team announced the change due to Game 4 of the MLB American League Division Series being held at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:08 p.m.

The best-of-five series between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians is currently tied 1-1.

The Red Wings organization encourages fans to arrive early to give themselves extra time to find parking with heavy traffic volumes expected.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena will open at 5 p.m.