The Windsor Spitfires will look to keep their win streak going when they welcome the Soo Greyhounds to the WFCU Centre tonight.

The Spits have won their last five games, including Saturday's 2-1 victory at home against the Niagara IceDogs.

Windsor and Sault Ste. Marie are both in the West Division, with the Spits leading the division with a 10-1-1 record, while the Greyhounds are in fourth in the division with a 7-5 record.

On Tuesday, the Spits were ranked second in the country on the Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings list.

Tonight's game will be the Spitfires' Halloween party, with Trick or Treat bags for kids in attendance.

Those attending the game are encouraged to dress up for the spooky night.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.