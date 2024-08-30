A Windsor Spitfires jersey signed by movie star Keanu Reeves has raised $20,000 for the Windsor-Essex County branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The winning bid went to Jeffrey Clark, who will receive the jersey and the one-day hockey contract signed by Reeves during a stop in Windsor on Aug. 23.

Reeves, best known as the star of the John Wick and The Matrix series, signed a one-day contract with the Spitfires during a stay at Caesars Windsor ahead of a performance by his band, Dogstar.

In the 1980s, Reeves was a goaltender in Toronto when he received an invitation to tryout for the Ontario Hockey League club.

An injury prevented him from going to the tryout and put him on a path toward Hollywood stardom.

100% of the proceeds from the winning bid will go to the CMHA-WECB.