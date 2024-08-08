The Windsor Spitfires have acquired overage defenceman Tnias Mathurin from the North Bay Battalion.

Mathurin, along with North Bay's 13th round pick in 2025, were traded for Windsor's 13th round pick in 2025 and conditional picks BRNT 2nd in 2025, WSR 4th in 2026 and a WSR 6th in 2026.



Conditions were not disclosed.



Mathurin is a native of Ajax, Ontario and was drafted in the third round 41st overall by the North Bay Battalion in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.



Mathurin was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2022 NHL entry draft 137th overall in the fifth round.



Mathurin is entering his fourth season in the OHL, last season Mathurin played in 51 games for the Battalion and scored three goals while recording 14 assists for 17 points.



General Manager Bill Bowler says Mathurin is an NHL drafted player and a smooth skater.



"We think his presence and character will help our group. He is a solid defender that can play in any situation," he added.



Mathurin says he couldn't be more pumped to come to Windsor.



"It's an amazing opportunity. I've never been so excited going into a season before. I have only heard amazing things about this team and the city of Windsor, and I can't wait to get going."

