Two Windsor police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of a city man.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit released the findings of its investigation Monday into the shooting death of Jason West.

On September 6, 2024, officers were dispatched to the area of Food Basics at 880 Goyeau Street for a report of a man in possession of knives behaving erratically.

According to the SIU report, the man was highly agitated and paranoid in an interaction with a group of people, and he was armed with a pocketknife and a metal bar with a knife affixed to one end.

Once inside the store, he threatened to stab a store employee if he did not back up.

The suspect eventually left the store and headed toward The Beer Store near Goyeau and Elliott Street, where police located the man.

Officers confronted the suspect as he entered the store, ordering him to drop the knives several times, but the suspect only replied, "Kill me, kill me."

A conducted electric weapon, also known as a taser, was used several times but failed, and the officers switched to their firearms.

Even after being struck, the suspect continued to yell, "Kill me, kill me," before more shots were fired to end the situation.

A toxicology report indicated that methamphetamine and amphetamine were detected in the suspect's system, as was tetrahydrocannabinol and its metabolites.

The SIU determined that though the evidence indicates West was not himself on the day in question, he remained a danger given the knives in his possession and his level of agitation. The officers had cause to intervene in the interests of public safety.