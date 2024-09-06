A suspect who was shot by police in downtown Windsor has died as a result of his injuries, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Windsor Police officers were called to the 700 block of Goyeau Street for a report of a person with a weapon.

Police say the suspect with the weapon was shot by an officer.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SIU posted on social media at 1:45 p.m. that a 57-year-old man has died.

Windsor police say one officer sustained a minor injury during the altercation, described as a minor cut, and was assessed at the hospital.

Police could not confirm what type of weapon the man had.

The SIU, which is now leading the investigation, is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

As a result of the shooting, Goyeau Street will be closed from Tuscarora Street to Erie Street East, and Elliot Street will be closed from Windsor Avenue to Dufferin Place.

Police are expected to be on the scene for awhile, and people should avoid the area.