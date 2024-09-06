One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a suspect was shot by police in downtown Windsor.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Windsor Police officers were called to the 700 block of Goyeau Street for a report of a person with a weapon.

Police say the suspect with the weapon was shot by an officer. and then was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The man's condition is unknown at this time.

Constable Bianca Jackson says one officer sustained a minor injury during the altercation, a minor cut, and is being assessed at the hospital.

Police could not confirm what type of weapon the man had.

An employee at the Food Basics on Goyeau Street told AM800 News that a man with a knife went into the grocery store this morning and asked employees to call police.

The worker said the man then left and walked toward The Beer Store and that shots were fired after officers arrived on the scene.

Constable Jackson says several streets will be shut down for the investigation.

"Investigations like these do take a lot of time and a lot of resources, and we expect we will be out here for an unknown amount of time at this point. But we will be putting barricades up to help officers go to other calls around the city," she says.

Currently, Goyeau Street is closed from Tuscarora Street to Erie Street East, and Elliot Street will be closed from Windsor Avenue to Dufferin Place.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been contacted and is dispatching an investigative team to the scene.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Police say there is no danger to public safety.

This is a developing story. More to come.