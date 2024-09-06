The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is turning to the public for information following the officer-involved shooting in which a 57-year-old man died .

The SIU says around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Windsor police officers were called to the Food Basics located at 880 Goyeau Street in relation to a disturbance.



A Food Basics employee told AM800 News that a man with a knife went into the grocery store and asked employees to call police. The worker said the man then left and walked toward The Beer Store. These details were not immediately confirmed by SIU.



Officers arrived and located the individual involved in the area of 790 Goyeau Street, and the SIU states there was an interaction between the man and an officer, resulting in the officer shooting the man.



The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



The SIU has assigned five investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

