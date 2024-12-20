After months of being non-committal, in a new letter, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus "will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them."

In the letter, addressed to Canadians, Singh says he will "put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons."

This latest blow – seeing the NDP pull out the only pillar of parliamentary support the embattled Liberal government was relying on to stay in power – comes just ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arriving at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet.

"I called for Justin Trudeau to resign, and he should," Singh said, not specifying how early into the 2025 sitting this motion moving to defeat the prime minister's Liberal government could be advanced.

"The Trudeau Liberals said a lot of the right things. Then they let people down again and again. Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a prime minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. To focus on Canadians, not themselves," Singh said. "The Liberals don’t deserve another chance."

According to Kathleen Monk, a former NDP strategist and director of communications to the late Jack Layton, the NDP had an emergency caucus meeting on Thursday night.

This move comes two days after Singh said he wouldn't "box himself in" by committing to help bring down Trudeau's government.

In an interview with CTV's Your Morning with Anne-Marie Mediwake, Singh was asked repeatedly to explain how he's calling on the embattled Liberal leader to resign, but won't say he's ready to help trigger an election.

"If there's a vote on the table about retaliatory tariffs to fight back against Trump, versus calling an election in the midst of threats to hundreds of thousands of jobs, I want to make a decision that's in the best interest of Canadians," Singh said on Wednesday.

Despite more than two years of refusing to set a red line to back out of the supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals, Singh announced in early September he'd "ripped up" the pact.

The House of Commons has since been mired in minority government dynamics, seeing several non-confidence motions presented by the Conservatives failing, including one using Singh's own wording, while the NDP continued to prop up the Liberals.

This is a breaking news story, more coming…