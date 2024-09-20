MIAMI - Shohei Ohtani has become the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.

He did it by going deep three times and swiping two bags on Thursday against the Miami Marlins.



Ohtani hit is 49th homer in the sixth inning, his 50th in the seventh and his 51st in the ninth.



He finished 6 for 6 with 10 RBIs while becoming the first player in big league history to hit three homers and steal two bases in a game.



The Japanese superstar reached the second deck in right-center on two of his three homers at LoanDepot Park.



What a night, Shohei. pic.twitter.com/2fiZHYgLLN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2024