A London man was in a Windsor courtroom on Thursday for a sentencing submission hearing in a disturbing harassment case.

Last year, Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock got into an online argument with a local LGBTQIA+ activist Britt Leroux, who called him out on Facebook for a failed protest opposing an event where drag queens read stories to kids.



Pollack then drove to Windsor and took a selfie next to Leroux's dying father, Andre Leroux, as he lay unconcious in a palliative care hospital bed. He died weeks later of pancreatic cancer.



Pollack pleaded guilty earlier this year.



The courtroom gallery was full with Pollack attending court alongside more than a dozen supporters.

Leroux in her victim impact statement said this incident changed her forever and at one point broke down in court.



"It's when I pictured, I picture my dad laying there right, in that helpless state, helpless, as helpless as a newborn baby these palliative patients. And he was laying there and then I picture that man looking down on him and putting flowers next to him."



Supporters for Leroux also attended court and she says they've helped her push through.



"It's the only thing that's kept me going, my children and the support behind us. Not everybody's here today but there is lots of people. If it wasn't for that and the community, I don't know if I would have survived it."



Leroux says once sentencing is complete, she'll be happy to put this behind her.



"What I'm struggling with right now and the anger I feel is that I don't feel justice has been taken care of yet. I know, this sentencing, whatever they do, I might not be happy with it but it's punishment regardless. He is getting punished. The justice system will take care of what they need to take care of."



The Crown is looking for a six month sentence plus three years probation while the defence is asking for a three year suspended sentence with probation or a conditional sentence with community service.



A decision is expected to come down on Sept. 4.

