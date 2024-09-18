NEW YORK - Sean "Diddy" Combs is asking the federal judge assigned to his criminal federal sex trafficking and conspiracy case in New York City to free him on strict bail conditions including home detention.

His lawyers made the proposal on Wednesday prior to an afternoon appearance before Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr.



The lawyers added new proposed restrictions on Combs after their $50 million bail proposal a day earlier failed to persuade a magistrate judge to release him.



The hip-hop mogul has pleaded not guilty following his Monday arrest and his lawyer says he's innocent.



Prosecutors say he used his power and prestige for years to sexually abuse women.

