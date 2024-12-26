Construction on Sandwich Street has come to an end.

The project began back in April , with the street reconstructed by Bridging North America, as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project .

The project saw Sandwich closed in sections, one to two blocks at a time, while crews worked on re-paving of the roadway, installing a storm sewer, ditch filling and construction of an asphalt multi-use path, which will eventually connect into the Canadian Port of Entry, and streetscaping.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says the road is fully open east to west, just in time for the holiday's.

"I anticipate some time in the spring, there's just going to be a little bit of work done at the intersection of Sandwich and Mill, but aside from that it's open, there's some still smaller things that need to be completed in the streetscape as well."

He thanked council and the local BIAs for their support with the streetscaping projects, keeping the historic feel to the road.

"Whether it's some of the stone that's done, the lamp posts, whether it's the bus shelters that have a historical feel to them, or the bus benches that have a historical feel. When you go into the Sandwich Town, you're going to notice a big difference."

Over the course of construction, businesses expressed their frustration of having experienced a downtown in business .

Costante says he applauds the work that the businesses and the BIA did to promote events and encourage the public to come out during construction...

"I just want to really recognize the business community for being able to stick this through, showed a lot of resilience, and I'm hopeful that in 2025 we're going to see record numbers of individuals patronizing and attending our business community because Sandwich is going to be a brand new street."