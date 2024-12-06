Construction is winding down on Sandwich Street in Windsor's west end after seven months of work.

The street is being reconstructed by Bridging North America, as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

"We've had a really good construction season this fall which has really allowed us to continue working straight over September, October, November," said Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

She says there is still a little bit of work left to do, however they expect Sandwich Street to fully reopen by the new year.

"Still some line painting that's going on, still some work on the crosswalks that's taking place, and in really short order that will be open for people to be able drive on from end to end. In the meantime, we have been able to open some aspects of the street so people aren't detoured throughout the entire span of Sandwich."

Grondin says they understand the construction has been hard for area business owners and residents, and said they appreciated their patience and feedback throughout the process.

"For the sections of the road that are open, really positive feedback, positive response on the width of the road, on the curbs, the sidewalks that are done, on the bike lanes that are in place."

In October, the owner of The Barrel House located at the corner of Sandwich Street and Mill Street, told AM800 news that his business saw a downturn caused by the construction .

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian