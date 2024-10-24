Construction continues along a stretch of Sandwich Street in Windsor's west end and that has business owners experiencing a downturn.

Asphalt is being laid and sidewalks are being constructed on certain parts of Sandwich Street.



Jaden Plaunt is owner of The Barrel House located at the corner of Sandwich Street and Mill Street.



He says despite having loyal patrons, his business and others surrounding his have been impacted since construction began back in April .



"Our patio was pretty much unusable with all the road dust and the noise out there, which is one our big key drawing features, but we're nearing the end here so thankfully we'll have sidewalks again soon and hopefully we'll get some of that foot traffic back."



He says they knew it was going to be a painful time for them.



"The BIA has been very gracious and they've worked really hard to try and get people into the neighbourhood, but it's a construction project, they always go on a little bit longer than you anticipate. We were told end of September it would wrap up, and we're looking at probably middle of November at this point."



Plaunt says he's thankful for the support of the community.



"We're super appreciative of everyone who has braved the construction and gone through the detours to make their way out here. It is very appreciated, we couldn't get through it without them."



As part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, Sandwich Street is being reconstructed by Bridging North America.

