Organizers and officials of the 2024 Roseland Responder Golf Classic have announced $22,500 was raised during the annual event earlier this year.

The money was raised this past June during the second installment of a four-year golf series in support of first responders and their charities of choice in the community.

On Thursday, checks for $7,500 each were handed over to the Canadian Mental Health Association - Windsor-Essex County (CMHA-WECB), the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

This is a four-year event that will culminate in 2026, celebrating 100 years of golfing at the Roseland Golf Club at 455 Kennedy Drive West in Windsor.

Friday, June 13, 2025, is the date of the next round of golf in the series.