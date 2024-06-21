The Ontario Provincial Police say it's still too soon to be able to provide further concrete details on how and why four people were found dead in Harrow on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of County Road 13 between Dunn Road and Gore Road around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, and investigators confirmed Friday that four people were found dead.



The cause of death and the identities of the victims still cannot be confirmed, as a lot of evidence needs to be gathered and processed in order to come to a conclusion.



A post-mortem examination was scheduled to be performed at the Centre for Forensic Sciences in London on Friday, and once those results come back they'll be able to be more forthcoming about what transpired.



OPP Regional Media Relations Coordinator Derek Rogers says these investigations are quite complex.



"As I think most people know. Certainly looking at death investigations in particular, there's a lot of evidence to gather and there's a lot of detail that needs to be brought to the equation. They're very difficult and each one is challenging in its own unique way," he said.

Rogers says that makes it difficult to answer the question of "how long will the investigation take?"

"Well, it takes as long as it takes. Because each one is different and presents its own unique nature, so we have to explore the evidence, look at what it tells us, and come to a conclusion when we've done that. To put a time frame on it is a bit difficult, every investigation is unique."



Rogers was able to speak with some of the officers who arrived at the scene, and says these are always difficult situations for members to respond to because lives have been cut short.



"But what I wouldn't want to do is take away from the fact that families are dealing with something far more difficult to manage, they've lost their loved ones. There are friends who've lost their friends, there's a community that's lost four individuals. So this kind of incident certainly affects a lot of lives, and a lot of people are touched by that," he said.



He says people in and around the community can expect to see an OPP presence at the scene for the next several days as they proceed through the investigation beyond the initial stages they were in Friday.



If anyone has any information that they can pass along to investigators they're asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.

