Ontario Provincial Police now confirm four people have been found dead at a home in Harrow.

Officers were called to the house in the 1200 block of County Road 13 between Dunn Road and Gore Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the cause of death and the identities of the victims cannot be confirmed, and that post-mortem examinations will be performed at the Centre for Forensic Sciences in London.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and no further details are being released at this time.

While the cause of death and their identities cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

A large police presence is expected in that area for the next several days.