Grief and sadness in Harrow.

Hundreds of people turned out to the Harrow Soccer Complex Sunday night to remember the family at the centre of a death investigation that provincial police have called an "unimaginable tragedy."



The bodies of four people were found in a home on County Road 13 near Dunn Road last Thursday afternoon.



The family has been identified by Essex mayor Sherry Bondy as a mother, father and two children.

Landis Chartier, the president of Harrow Minor Soccer, was among those who paid tribute at the vigil.

"She was one of the hardest working, fierce-loving people I've ever met," says Chartier. "She loved her family endlessly. She was a person who you could always count on and her kids were proof of the loving family unit they were dispute the tragedy surrounding their deaths. There are truly no words to describe the impact that this is going to have on those of us who are privileged enough to know them and love them."

Lindsay DePano spoke about losing her best friend.

"This tragedy we are enduring will not be easy to overcome and it is going to be hard everyday but going forth take a look around us right now and know you don't have to go through this alone because there is so much love and support this community has for one another," says DePano. "I know my amazing best friend and her beautiful beautiful babies would be so honoured and so proud."

Friends of the children who were found dead also addressed the crowd.

"Most of my feelings are sadness and anger," says the daughter's friend. "They're big and I can't control them but to know so many people knew her, friends we're all here together and hopefully we can help each other through this. It's going to be rough." I love her so much and I don't know how I'm going to do this life without her because she was my person."

Autopsies were scheduled to be held last week in London.

Harrow Health Services is offering grief counselling to those who need it.