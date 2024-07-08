The province has announced over $2.4 million in funding to improve access to primary care teams in Windsor-Essex.

The funding announced Monday is part of a $110 million investment to connect up to 328,000 people to primary care teams.

The funding, designed to close the gap for those not connected to primary care in Windsor-Essex, will support a new mobile location as well as an expansion for two interprofessional primary care teams in the region.

The province says the new mobile service will make it faster and more convenient to connect vulnerable and high needs people in Windsor’s inner city and the surrounding area to primary care, mental health services, preventative care, chronic disease management, and health promotion.

Interprofessional primary care teams connect people to a range of health professionals who work together under one roof, including doctors, nurse practitioners, registered and practical nurses, physiotherapists, social workers, and dietitians, among others.