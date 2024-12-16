The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) representing some 14,000 college faculty across the province have requested a "no board" report from the Ministry of Labour amid ongoing negotiations for a new contract, that expired on Oct. 1.

Once granted, it means either side could legally call for job action such as a strike or a lock-out after a 16 day cooling off period.

Mediation between the union and the colleges' bargaining agents from December 6 to 8 was unsuccessful.

All 24 colleges bargain together as one group, with the College Employer Council (CEC), who were hired by the 24 college presidents.

Mark Colangelo is a professor in the developmental service worker program at St. Clair College and president of OPSEU Local 138.

He represents 320 full-time faculty members and around 195 to 215 part-time members at St. Clair.

Colangelo says most people may not be aware that almost half of unionized members who teach in colleges across Ontario, not including part-time staff, are 'precarious employees'.

"What we're really looking for, especially in this round, is to get away from that precarity, and ensure that we've got some full-time employment and stable employment for our members."

OPSEU accused colleges of implementing an "austerity agenda." The union said the CEC is refusing to remove language in the proposed contract that it claimed would erode working conditions, job security, and the quality of education."

Colangelo says the issues, for the most part, are at the provincial level, as he continues to have a great working relationship with St. Clair management who are open to any and all concerns.

He says he is concerned with proposed changes to how online teaching is handled.

"Right now, we are given credit hours to teach those courses. In management's latest offer, they're looking to remove those teaching contact hours, so that faculty are not given time to the work nessessary to support students who are learning in an online format."

The parties will meet once more for non-binding mediation between January 6-7, 2025.

Colangelo is hopeful a deal can still be reached.

"I think it's really important that the college system as a whole remember that their mandate is finding good paying jobs for the local catchment employees, as well as training local people to become better educated and job ready through quality education," he said.

Meanwhile, the CEC said in a statement that a strike is "unnecessary" and will cause uncertainty and disruption to students and faculty.

It asserted that the union’s demands reduce teaching time, which does not improve student success.

"This move from the academic bargaining team is deeply disappointing, especially at a time when students are busy studying for exams." Dr. Laurie Rancourt, chair of the CEC bargaining team, said. "Students and faculty should not have to endure unneeded stress at this time of year, particularly considering the union is making demands it knows the colleges can never agree to, such as reducing their class time by 25 per cent, to less than 9 hours per week.".

The CEC further argued that OPSEU’s demands ignore the reality that colleges are projected to lose hundreds of millions in the coming years due to declining enrollment and higher costs.

-With files from CTV News