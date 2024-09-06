Provincial police are searching for suspects following a break-in at Sutton Creek Golf Club early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Essex County OPP were dispatched to 2135 County Road 12 for a report of a break and enter and theft.



Officers determined unknown individuals entered the property on foot, smashed a window, entered the business, and proceeded to steal an undisclosed amount of cash and alcohol prior to fleeing the area in a vehicle.



Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

