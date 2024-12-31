Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old man wanted on nearly 30 charges.

Police issued the warrant for a suspect wanted on 27 charges related to an ongoing auto theft investigation.

Between November 28 and December 10, police responded to a total of four vehicle thefts from parking lots in industrial areas of the city.

In each instance, the suspect arrived in the early morning hours, entered an unlocked car, and drove it from the scene. In one incident, the suspect also unlawfully used a credit card that he found in a car.

Members of Auto Theft Unit identified James St. Jean as the suspect in all four incidents.

He's wanted on a number of charges, including 12 counts of operation of a vehicle while prohibited, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, dangerous driving, among others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.