The unauthorized removal of a GPS monitoring device has resulted in Windsor police arresting another repeat offender.

Police say 36-year-old Tristan Henderson-Tymczak was granted bail in March for 17 charges, including drug trafficking, theft, possession of counterfeit money, and multiple firearm-related offences.



According to police, his bail conditions included GPS monitoring via ankle bracelet.



Police say in late June, Henderson-Tymczak took off his GPS monitor and began to avoid police.



He was located on July 30 and was arrested at a home in the 5400-block of Reginald Street by Windsor Police bail compliance officers, and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.



Henderson-Tymczak has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm, failure to comply with release order, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident



The Offender Management Unit was launched in March and is a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services.



The unit watches high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensures that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable.

