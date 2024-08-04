The Chatham-Kent Police Service is asking for the public's assistance following a collision.

On August 2 at around 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was walking on St. Clair Parkway in Wallaceburg and was struck by an SUV.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police state the vehicle failed to remain at the scene following the collision.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2010-2015 GMC Terrain with significant front passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham police or Crime Stoppers.