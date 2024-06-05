The clock is ticking to avoid a nationwide strike at Canada's borders.

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees will begin job action if an agreement is not reached.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) will begin job action across the country starting June 7 at 4 p.m. if an agreement is not reached at the table with CBSA and Treasury Board this week.

PSAC National President, Sharon DeSousa, says they are still hoping to avoid strike action and potential disruptions for travellers.

The two union's last agreement expired in June 2022, and have been negotiating ever since.

Key issues in this round of bargaining includes fair wages that are in line with other law enforcement agencies, better job security, access to telework, and protections from contracting out.

A one day strike in 2021 by CBSA members nearly brought commercial cross-border traffic to a standstill, causing major delays at airports and borders across the country.

The two sides remain in negotiations this week with the assistance of a mediator.