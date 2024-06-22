A candlelight vigil will take place on the field of the Harrow Soccer Complex, 2225 Roseborough Road, Sunday evening.

The community will come together to mourn after four people were discovered dead at a home in the 1200-block of County Road 13 near Dunn Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.



Police say the identities of the victims and the cause of deaths cannot be confirmed at this time . Autopsies were planned Friday in London.



Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said a mother, father, and two children were found dead .



One of the vigil organizers Victoria Cranston says the family was very well known in the community.



"The mother ran the Access After School Program, she ran the Harrow soccer, she worked at the casino in Windsor for 20 years, she worked at Paglione Winery. She was literally the light in this town. Her kids were her world. Her beautiful kids had the smile, had the laughter to bring into any gloomy room."



A Facebook event was created to spread word of the vigil with hundreds of people responding to the event.



Cranston says the outpouring of support from the public has been heartwarming.



"Seeing over 800 people who are willing to come to this small little town to show their love and support for this family is outstanding."



She says businesses in Harrow have stepped in to help donate items to put on the vigil.



"We have Barker Builds. They have donated shirts. We have Laser Art who are donating shirts to the event. The Harrow Legion, we have the Harrow Rotary Club, we have the Harrow Subway, we have Underground Nails who are donating to raffles."



She says the family has requested that a GoFundMe not be created, however organizers will be accepting cash donations at the vigil.



"With having the donation box at the vigil, that will go directly to the mom's father, who is also well known in this town, to help subsidize the funeral costs and any other costs that come along the way. Having four people to bury, including two children, it's hard for anybody in this world."



Candles will be provided to attendees.



More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/4553570521533886 .



The Town of Essex is encouraging any individuals who are in need of support to contact the Canadian Mental Health Association at 519-255-7440 or online at https://windsoressex.cmha.ca/ .

