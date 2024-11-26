Two suspects are wanted after a home invasion in Leamington.

According to provincial police, officers with Leamington OPP were called to a home on Lakeshore Road on November 17 around 11:55 p.m. for a report of a home invasion.

The OPP say two unknown individuals entered the home wearing gas masks while carrying a noxious substance and confronted the lone occupant at the home.

Investigators say the two suspects fled the area in a vehicle following the incident.

The first suspect is described as a black man, tall and stocky with a shaved head and was wearing a grey hoodie.

The second suspect is described as tall and stocky and was wearing all black clothing.

Police believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.