A new hospice bed is being added to the community thanks to the provincial government.

The Ontario government is adding this bed in order to connect more people in Windsor-Essex to comfortable and dignified end-of-life care, close to their loved ones.

The new bed will be added to the Erie Shores Residence of Hospice Windsor-Essex in Leamington.

Once opened, this will bring the total number of palliative care beds at Hospice Windsor-Essex to 24 across two residences.

Katharen Bortolin, Executive Director of Hospice Windsor-Essex, says they are incredibly grateful for this expansion.

As a next step, the ministry is working with Hospice of Windsor & Essex County to bring the new bed into operation.

This expansion is part of the province's up to $19.7-million capital investment to add 84 new adult hospice beds across Ontario.