Ontario's education minister says the Greater Essex County District School Board is on his radar following the resignation of three trustees over the past year.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Paul Calandra says he's looking at what he calls the "dysfunction" at the local public school board.

"I'm certainly looking at your local public board; the dysfunction that is happening there is on my radar," he says. "It is something that I'm looking at, and we'll be contemplating next steps."

Calandra made the comments after the Ford government passed Bill 33 on Wednesday that gives the education minister sweeping powers to take control of school boards when they "fall off the rails".

He says he's looking at the results of the education system.

"Look, I'll say it again, I've been very clear on this one," he says. "I've put every single board in the province, I've told every single one of them whether you're running a deficit, whether you're running in a surplus, govern yourself accordingly, work in the best interest of your students, or I will not hesitate to move in."

Calandra says the Greater Essex County District School Board had another critical moment at its board meeting this week.

"They spent more time trying to decide if they should post resumes or post a job description than they did speaking about education in the system," says Calandra.

The legislation allows the education minister to appoint a supervisor to take control of school boards, effectively sidelining elected trustees.

Three trustees have resigned from the Greater Essex County District School Board within the last year for different reasons.

Last November, Sarah Cipkar resigned. She represented wards 3, 4 and 10.

This past September, Ron LeClair resigned.

He represented Amherstburg and LaSalle, and then earlier this month, Nancy Armstrong, who represented Leamington and Pelee Island, submitted her resignation letter.