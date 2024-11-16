A special meeting has been called by the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) following the resignation of trustee Sarah Cipkar.

Cipkar represented wards 3, 4 and 10 and submitted her immediate resignation Nov. 5.

In the resignation letter submitted to board chair Gale Hatfield, Cipkar stated she wanted to focus on other personal and professional responsibilities .

Board spokesperson Anita Gilliam tells AM800 News, a special board meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. as the board must now decide how to fill the vacant seat.

The agenda for the special meeting shows a recommendation for the board to approve Cipkar's resignation effective immediately.

The board can fill the vacancy through a byelection or mid-term appointed replacement.