A trustee with the Greater Essex County District School Board has resigned.

Trustee Ron Le Clair handed in a letter of resignation to the board on Sept. 15.

The board of trustees met on Tuesday evening where one item was presented to officially approve his resignation effective Sept. 30.

In his letter, Le Clair stated that due to significant changes to the governance landscape for education, he has decided to resign.

Le Clair first became a trustee in 2014 and served as chair and vice-chair of the board. He represented the Town of Amherstburg and the Town of LaSalle.

It was stated during the meeting that the board will have to wait for the matter of the vacant seat to be listed on a future board agenda.

AM800 News reached out to Le Clair for comment but did not hear back.

This is the second resignation within the board of trustees during this four year term after Sarah Cipkar resigned in mid-November 2024. Cipkar stated she wanted to focus on other personal and professional responsibilities.

Earlier this year, the board took action against multiple trustees, including Cathy Cooke and Nancy Armstrong, due to violations to the code of conduct.

In June 2024, trustee Linda Qin was barred from sitting or attending committees of the board, and was barred from four board meetings in the fall of 2024 due to four code of conduct complaints.

The current board was elected in October 2022, and their term will last until October 2026.