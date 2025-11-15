Another trustee with the Greater Essex County District School Board has resigned — the second departure since the school year began — leaving two vacancies on the board less than a year before the next school board election.

Nancy Armstrong, who represents Leamington and Pelee Island, submitted her resignation earlier this month.

Her letter appears on the agenda for the board’s Nov. 18 meeting and states that she stepped down effective Nov. 7.

Armstrong writes that her decision followed months of reflection and a recent review of material from committee meetings tied to the controversial naming process for Kingsville’s new school.

She describes what she found as “deeply troubling” and says she is withdrawing from the restorative justice process imposed on her earlier this year.

In the letter, Armstrong also expresses frustration that some trustees were aware of the issues she uncovered yet still supported using board funds for restorative justice work she now believes would serve only as “little more than a performance.”

She added her time on the board has been grounded in integrity, transparency and keeping students at the centre of decision-making — values she argues have been compromised.

According to Armstrong, remaining in the role had become “inconsistent” with her principles.

Armstrong is the second trustee to depart this fall.

Citing the “governance landscape” at the board, longtime trustee Ron LeClair resigned — effective Oct. 21.

Another trustee, Sarah Cipkar, stepped down around this time last year and was replaced with board appointee Malek Mekawi .

LeClair’s vacant seat has not been filled.

Armstrong had previously been sanctioned for comments she made on a local podcast criticizing the naming of the Kingsville school.

The school was initially named Erie Migration Academy, a choice not on the recommended shortlist.

The name sparked community backlash, including a student walkout. It was later renamed Erie Migration District School in 2024.

An investigator’s report found Armstrong breached the trustee code of conduct by calling the naming process “morally and ethically bankrupt.”

Her sanctions included being barred from private board meetings until late 2025 and a requirement to participate in restorative work.

General school board elections will be held provincewide on Oct. 26, 2026, in tandem with the municipal election.

Armstrong’s resignation has not yet been approved by the board.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Sanjay Maru