TORONTO - The Ontario College of Family Physicians says there are now 2.5 million people in the province who don't have a family doctor.

The college says that's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago.



A separate study also shows that another 670,000 people in Ontario have a family doctor but need to travel more than 50 kilometres to see them.



The college's CEO Deepy Sur acknowledges the provincial government has invested in primary care teams to help reduce the workload of family doctors, but says more needs to be done.



Sur says moving quickly on a commitment to reduce the amount of paperwork doctors need to complete would be a helpful solution.



The college says family physicians report spending up to 19 hours a week doing paperwork rather than seeing patients.

