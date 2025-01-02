The Ontario government says nine of the 10 supervised consumption sites forced to shut down through recent provincial legislation will be converted into treatment hubs.

The province says the nine sites in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener, Guelph and Thunder Bay will turn into what it calls "homelessness and addiction recovery treatment hubs" by March 31, the date by which they were slated to close.

The Progressive Conservative government recently fast-tracked legislation banning supervised consumption sites from operating within 200 metres of a school or daycare.

The law, which passed last month, also requires municipalities to get the health minister's approval before seeking a federal exemption to launch new supervised consumption sites, something Health Minister Sylvia Jones has said she would not approve.

Advocates for supervised consumption sites have condemned the move to close them, saying the decision will put the lives of many substance users at risk.

But Premier Doug Ford has argued critics should be grateful his government is investing in treatment services while shifting away from the supervised consumption model.