Hundreds of animals have found their forever home in 2025.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says 2,586 animals were adopted over the year - approximately eight animals per day.

Despite a slow start to the year, the kennel was full during the summer, and the Humane Society was able to find homes for the animals.

Majority of the animals adopted throughout 2025 were cats and kittens, followed by dogs, and then small animals like rabbits, gerbils, snakes and others.

The Humane Society also took advantage of a number of adoption events throughout the year, including open houses, and a new adoption event at Devonshire Mall in early October.

The Humane Society is currently asking the public for donations of adult wet cat food of any brand as they are running low.

Lynnette Bain, Executive Director for the Humane Society, says cats make up the largest amount of their adoptions.

"You're looking at dogs, it's probably about 25 per cent of the number, but there's definitely more cats in house. So, when we look at the total number of animals that we have here, cats definitely make up 75 per cent of that total. And then a smaller amount of that would be rabbits, gerbils, small animals, birds, things like that."

She says adoptions for 2025 were slightly under previous years.

"But I think something that the organization used to do was transfer in animals, and we're not doing that now, we're focusing on animals here in Windsor and Essex County. So, we're really happy with that volume. And when we compare ourselves to other Humane Society's in southwestern Ontario, it's three to four times higher, so we're really proud of the volume of animals that we're dealing with."

She says it's going to be a great year.

"Really this year, we're going to continue to focus on helping those in our community that are having trouble accessing that care. So, we will continue with our Outreach Clinics through the year, our next one is scheduled for January 19th with Windsor-Essex County Housing Corporation... those are all being scheduled through the year at least one a month."

Bain says the Humane Society sees approximately 14,000 animals throughout the year from strays, emergency boarding, transfers in from other organizations or rescues, injured wildlife, and patients at the public veterinary clinic.

In 2024, 2,668 animals were adopted, and the year prior there were 3,026 animals who found a home.

The Humane Society will be celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, with a number of events to be announced.