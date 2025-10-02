The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) is hosting a new adoption event this weekend.

The Humane Society will be hosting the Adopt and Shop event at Devonshire Mall on Saturday where cats, dogs, and other small animals are looking for a new home.

A number of the animals will be brought right to the mall for shoppers to have a chance to actually meet them prior to filling out an application.

WECHS staff and volunteers will be on-site near the former Hudson's Bay to answer questions and help families find their perfect match.

Lynnette Bain, Executive Director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, says the mall is a great pace to get exposure.

"We thought what a great way to use the traffic that they have, I think they have 20,000 people a day that come through there, and I know that it's people that probably haven't been to the Humane Society before, so why not expose them to our mission and some of our animals?"

She says there will be a few different animal options.

"Kittens, we're going to have some bunnies, they'll be there for the majority of the day. And then we're going to bring some dogs in one at a time so it's not too stressful for them, and people have eyes on different dogs, so we'll have a schedule of what dogs are going to be there and when, and they'll have our volunteers on-hand to transport them, and tell people all about them."

Bain says they're hoping the public will come by and see the available animals.

"The fact that they'll actually be able to get up close and see some of the animals, and they'll be able to apply online for them, and we can turn things around pretty quickly. So, I think we're going to definitely have some interest."

The event will run between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. All interested visitors will receive a 50 per cent off adoption coupon, valid until December 1, 2025.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society will also be taking part in the Charity Pasta Night at the Caboto Club on Wednesday, October 1 to raise money for the organization and 11 other local charities.

They will also be launching a Doggie Dollars 50/50 Lottery on October 1, which will run all month long until October 31. Tickets can be purchased on the Humane Society website.