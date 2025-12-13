The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation (WECHC) are launching a new pilot mobile veterinary program aimed at helping vulnerable households access essential pet care.

The initiative, called Helping Paws: Pet Health Access for Vulnerable Households, will bring wellness exams, vaccinations and other veterinary services directly into community housing neighbourhoods across Windsor-Essex.

The Humane Society says the program is designed to support families facing housing insecurity and financial hardship by removing long-standing barriers to veterinary and spay/neuter services.

This program was motivated in part by last year's 2024-25 parvovirus outbreak in Windsor, an outbreak concentrated in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

Under the program, WECHS will offer on-site veterinary support clinics in underserved neighbourhoods, provide education on responsible pet ownership and basic animal health, and connect families to resources such as pet food banks and emergency boarding

Fabio Costante, CEO of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, says they want to support the well-being of local residents.

"We're excited, we want to get as many residents and their furry friends available and get the treatment - preventative or otherwise - that dogs and cats could receive now, so we're really, really excited about this."

Lynnette Bain, Executive Director at the Humane Society, says this program will be extremely helpful, especially following the parvo outbreak locally.

"This will help to prevent diseases like that in the future that can be easily prevented by vaccines, and identifying early on if there's some concerns, and giving some education too for how people can properly set up a relationship with a veterinarian, how they can access affordable care, and provide their pet the best chance at a long, and healthy life."

Bain says there will be a range of services available through the mobile clinic.

"A brief medical exam with a veterinarian, we're doing microchips, wellness core vaccines for cats and dogs, and if we identify any issues with fleas or needing de-worming we can handle that on site. We also have referral services for very subsidized surgeries for spay and neuter."

The first clinic will take place Dec. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Glengarry neighbourhood, however, additional clinics will span across the city and into the county as well.

Helping Paws is jointly funded by the OSPCA Cares Fund, the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation and the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

The partners say they are seeking long-term funding to continue and expand the program beyond 2025, with 12 clinics set to take place throughout 2026.