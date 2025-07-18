The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is at capacity.

Earlier this week, the humane society posted on its Facebook page, saying summer is the busiest time of the year for the humane society and said the kennels are full.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, humane society executive director Lynnette Bain says the humane society has a number of dog, cats and kittens up for adoption.

"We've got such really great dogs right now as well as cats and if you are looking for a kitten and I'm telling you, cuteness overload," says Bain. "There's so many kittens and summer is such a great time to adopt as well because kids are off school, there's more time to get into a routine, get the animal more comfortable with your family and socialized."

She says there's a cat up for adoption named 'Beary Sanders'.

Bain says the cat looks like a little lion.

"I was looking at him yesterday and was like, oh my god that name is so perfect because he does look like a little lion and adorable," says Bain.

The humane society also has rabbits, birds, snakes and gerbils up for adoption.

The humane society is located on Provincial Road near Cabana.

The adoption centre is open daily from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.